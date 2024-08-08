News Corp. Weighs Possible Sale of Australian TV Business Foxtel

(Bloomberg) -- News Corp. is assessing a possible sale of its Australian pay-television and streaming business Foxtel after receiving buyer interest.

“We had no imminent intent to sell Foxtel, but are reviewing potential strategic and financial options for the business with our advisers and engaging with third-parties in light of that external interest,” News Corp. Chief Executive Officer Robert Thomson said on an earnings call with analysts.

Foxtel was considered by many as a dying business after streaming platforms including Netflix Inc. emerged to supplant legacy pay-TV models. News Corp. resurrected Foxtel by adding streaming services including the sports-focused Kayo. A media and publishing giant backed by the Murdoch family, News Corp. said it’s still pushing ahead with a broader review of its assets.

Fielding questions on the call about a possible Foxtel deal, Thomson referred to “the skepticism about Foxtel’s fate four or five years ago.” He described the recent approach as a “significant overture, which we’re naturally assessing.” News Corp. owns 65% of Foxtel and Australian telecommunications company Telstra Group Ltd. owns the rest.

The Foxtel business had about 4.7 million subscribers as of June 30, driven by growth at Kayo and the entertainment-streaming site Binge.

