Nutrien reports lower second-quarter earnings, announces CFO transition

Work is done on Nutrien Tower in Saskatoon, Sask., Friday, June 25, 2021.

SASKATOON, Sask. — Nutrien Ltd. says it earned US$392 million in its second quarter, down from US$448 million a year earlier.

The Saskatoon-based company says sales came in at US$10.2 billion, down from US$11.7 billion during the second quarter of 2023.

Diluted earnings per share were 78 cents US, compared with 89 cents US a year earlier.

Nutrien says the lower earnings primarily reflects lower fertilizer net selling prices and a loss on foreign currency derivatives.

The company also announced that Mark Thompson will become executive vice-president and chief financial officer effective Aug. 26.

Thompson succeeds Pedro Farah, who will remain with the company in an advisory capacity until the end of 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.