Private Company Growth Crimped by Macro Issues, Higher Rates

(Bloomberg) -- The growth of private companies slowed in the second quarter as they grappled with macroeconomic issues and tough financing conditions, according to a Lincoln Private Market Index report on Thursday.

The portion of companies posting adjusted annual profit growth decreased as slower revenue growth “seeped down” into the bottom line, the report said. At the same time, higher interest rates and backers becoming more selective about which companies they’ll fund harmed the private sector’s ability to fuel growth.

Only 61.3% of the companies tracked by the index, which is run by investment bank Lincoln International, posted growth in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, or Ebitda, during the second quarter. That was lower than the 62.7% reporting 12-month Ebitda growth in the prior period and the first time the figure had dropped in a few quarters.

“There was a lot of revenue and earnings growth because of inflation and the passing along of those increases but it’s slowed as inflation has tamed,” said Ron Kahn, co-head of valuations and opinions at Lincoln. “The economy is also slowing as people await rate cuts.”

Higher rates have also crimped deals activity, leaving lenders with fewer opportunities to use capital. As a result, they are not just ignoring underperformers but duking it out to keep funding the best companies. That has driven down spreads and boosted leverage, the Lincoln report said.

Banks have also become more active in lending to private companies, while levels of idle capital have soared — all of which has contributed to the competitive frenzy for borrowers that seem like winners.

Companies generating between $40 million and $100 million of Ebitda had lower borrowing costs during the second quarter, according to Lincoln’s report. However, companies with less than $10 million in Ebitda posted the greatest increase in defaults, even weighted for size.

“The really good, high-performing companies have been getting competitive terms, spreads have come down dramatically,” said Kahn. “Private credit folks are proactively giving rate decreases to keep those loans on the books.”

In the first half of 2024, Lincoln tracked 137 amendments to loan agreements that helped borrowers by reducing rates on existing loan facilities by an average of three-quarters of a percentage point, or 75 basis points.

For companies whose businesses are struggling, things were less rosy.

About 7.3 of loans to companies that decreased in value in Lincoln’s database experienced writedowns in excess of 10% during the first half of 2024, compared with 5.5% in the same period last year. And a ratio that measures companies’ ability to pay basic business costs is just over break-even, showing that as long as rates stay high, the private market is generating enough cash flow to grow, Kahn said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.