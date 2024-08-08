Sandoz Raises Sales Growth Target as Copycat Drugs Flourish

(Bloomberg) -- Sandoz Group AG raised its revenue growth forecast on the back of strong sales of biosimilars, copycat versions of biotechnology drugs.

Sales for the year will increase by a percentage in the mid- to high-single digits, the Swiss maker of generic drugs said Thursday in a statement, up from an earlier target of mid-single digits. First-half revenue rose 7% in constant currencies to $5 billion.

The shares fell on concerns about profit margins that came in below analysts’ average estimate. Sandoz dropped 3.2% as of 10:12 a.m. in Zurich.

The results mark the third quarter of Sandoz as a standalone company on Switzerland’s stock exchange since the spinoff from Novartis AG in October.

While the larger generics business saw flat sales, the more lucrative biosimilars division grew strongly in the first six months of the year. The market launch of the biosimilar Hyrimoz against inflammatory diseases and the acquisition of Cimerli for eye disease propelled biosimilar sales to $1.3 billion.

A ramp-up of Hyrimoz in the US, the launch of psoriasis drug Pyzchiva in Europe and the anticipated US launch of Tyruko for multiple sclerosis could drive margins in the second half, the company said.

