Siemens to Hit Low End of Forecasts on Slow Automation Sales

A logo sits on display outside the Siemens AG headquarters in Munich, Germany, on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Siemens is considering the future of a controversial contract to supply signaling systems to a new Australian coal mine under pressure from environmental activists, who staged German-wide protests against the company on Friday. Photographer: Michaela Handrek-Rehle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Siemens AG sees group revenue growth and returns at its key industrial unit at the lower end of forecasts as factories run below capacity and customer stock levels are high, especially in China.

The main digital industries division, which makes products to automate factories, struggled with weak markets in the fiscal third quarter. Automation sales and new orders dropped, masking a jump in software demand amid a number of large new licensing contracts, Siemens said Thursday.

The German manufacturer has set a minimum goal of comparable revenue growth of 4% for the group during fiscal 2024 ending in September. Digital Industries’ margin is expected no lower than 18%. The company had revised down its outlook for the unit in May after disappointing demand in China, with a global consumer pullback becoming more entrenched since.

“We still have a muted market for automation,” Chief Executive Officer Roland Busch said in an interview with Bloomberg Television, adding that he expects the important Chinese market to improve next year, but “slowly.”

Siemens shares fell as much as 2.3% in Frankfurt. The stock is down around 9% this year.

Industrial companies are contending with weak business in China, where a deepening real estate crisis is weighing on spending and dragging down economic growth.

Swiss rival ABB Ltd. last month reported a decline in orders for automation products in China, saying business in the country “continues to be negative overall.” Like ABB, Siemens said demand for electrification, such as from data centers, remained high.

“While Digital Industries forecasts could be a continued area of uncertainty, as we move into 2025, eventual recovery in this business provides attractions in our view,” RBC Capital Markets analysts led by Mark Fielding said in a note.

During the third quarter, profit from its industrial business rose 11% to €3.03 billion ($3.3 billion), beating analyst projections. Overall orders fell 16% to €19.8 billion.

China’s economy might broadly recover in 2025, Siemens said previously, where it supplies devices and software for factory automation and smart buildings. Siemens’ second-largest market “will come back to growth,” Busch said. “It might take a little bit.”

The CEO has been exiting heavy equipment businesses and shifting to higher-margin, software-driven product lines to catch up to the profitability of automation peers like Rockwell Automation Inc. or Schneider Electric SE.

Siemens expects to grow revenue from its data center business by 30% this fiscal year, Busch said on a call with reporters.

In May, the company announced the sale of its Innomotics unit, which makes heavy-duty electric motors, to KPS Capital Partners LP for €3.5 billion. Siemens plans to complete the deal by the end of this year, Chief Financial Officer Ralf Thomas said during a call.

Siemens has now offloaded most of the smaller divisions destined for divestment, alongside spinoffs of businesses such as gas turbine maker Siemens Energy AG and health-care equipment maker Siemens Healthineers AG.

(Updates with shares in fifth paragraph.)

