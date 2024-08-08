Turkey Blocks Roblox Over Child Abuse Risk, Minister Says

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey blocked access to kids gaming platform Roblox due to content that a top official said could lead to child abuse.

The legal ruling was based on a law that regulates broadcasting over the internet, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said in a statement on X.

“According to our constitution, the state is obliged to take the necessary measures to protect our children,” he said. “Use of technology in a negative way cannot be accepted.”

“We respect the laws and regulations in countries where we operate and share local lawmakers’ commitment to children,” Roblox said in an emailed response to Bloomberg. The company said it’s looking forward to “working together to ensure Roblox is back online in Türkiye as soon as possible.”

The ban follows a similar move against Instagram after a senior aide to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the social media platform for “censorship” of posts related to the death of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh.

