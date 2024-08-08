US Swim Chief Wants to Pay Olympians More as Team Splits $250,000 Bonus

Team US Gold medal winners Regan Smith, Lilly King, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske following the medal ceremony for the Swimming Womens 4x100m Medley Relay Final, in Nanterre, France, on Aug. 4.

(Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officer of USA Swimming has a plan to pay his Olympians more: Get larger sums from big corporate sponsors.

The US swim team will share a $250,000 performance bonus for podium finishes across all seven relays in Paris, falling short of a $1 million reward if they had secured a gold medal sweep. The $250,000 pot means each of its 48 swimmers will collect $5,208.

That’s in addition to payments from the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee of $37,500, $22,500 and $15,000 for each gold, silver and bronze medal won, respectively.

Tim Hinchey, USA Swimming president and CEO, hopes he can offer them more ahead of the next Games.

“It’s not a lot perhaps, but we’re starting,” Hinchey said in an interview on Thursday. “We have zero government support, and there’s more that we want to do.”

The national governing body has an objective of boosting stipends if it can increase revenues, he said, adding that the bonus — which is on top of monthly stipends that hover around $4,000 for top swimmers — didn’t previously exist.

“Athletes should be receiving more financial support at a time when it is most needed, which is before, not after the Games,” said Peter Carlisle, managing director of Olympics and action sports at Octagon, an agency which has represented many swimmers including 28-time Olympic medalist Michael Phelps.

Swimming is not a sport known for big financial rewards — unless you’re a star who can attract lucrative endorsements.

The USOPC provides around 15% of USA Swimming’s annual budget, which is roughly $40 million, Hinchey said. Over 60% of the total comes from the non-profit’s more than 350,000 members across some 2,700 swim clubs. About 15% comes from sponsors or commercial revenues — a portion that the organization is eager to grow to at least 20% by the next Olympics, he said. Hinchey has been meeting with potential blue-chip sponsors in Paris.

Companies including Eli Lilly & Co. and Procter & Gamble Co. sponsored the US swim team’s Olympics trials in June, which were held for the first time in an NFL stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The setting helped amplify the sport, Hinchey said.

“There’s been a lot of momentum since trials and our results in Paris will create a tremendous opportunity for us going into the next Games on home soil,” he said.

‘Pretty Disappointed’

Along with athletics and artistic gymnastics, swimming has been among the most successful for the US at recent summer Games.

But all in, the US swimming team won eight gold, thirteen silver and seven bronze in Paris, the fewest golds from the pool since 1956, and down from 11 earned in Tokyo 2020 and 16 won in both Rio 2016 and London 2012. Phelps told USA Today he was “pretty disappointed” with US swimming results in Paris.

“We have work to do, especially on the men’s side,” Hinchey said. The team won just one men’s individual gold during the meet, in part due to strong showings by the likes of France’s Leon Marchand.

“We won the medal count and the gold count,” he said. “Can we do better? Of course. Do we want to do better? Always.”

