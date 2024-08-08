Wall Street Engineers Invent a New Head-Spinning Options Trade

Traders work in the Cboe Volatility Index pit on the floor of the Cboe Global Markets building in Chicago, Illinois.

(Bloomberg) -- Financial wizards have conjured up possibly their most dizzying product yet in the quest to ride the derivatives boom: Cboe Global Markets Inc. is poised to offer options on futures for an index based on options on another index.

The Chicago-based firm plans to issue options tied to futures for the Cboe Volatility Index, the famous “fear gauge” otherwise known as the VIX. That gauge is itself built using options that track the S&P 500.

The new contracts — scheduled to list on Oct. 14, pending regulatory review — are the latest in a flurry of products unleashed by Cboe amid a record surge in trading volumes across the derivatives complex.

While even many industry pros will see the offering convoluted, the firm sees a legitimate use case. As things stand, options on the VIX are cash-settled and traded in securities accounts, meaning they’re off-limits to certain investors who are constrained by mandates or regulations.

In contrast, the options-on-futures will be physically-settled and can be traded in a futures account.

“By listing options on futures, this product will become CFTC-regulated, thereby enabling those investors to gain access to a VIX options product,” the firm said in its announcement. “By combining Cboe’s popular VIX futures with options functionality, this product will give market participants a new way to efficiently hedge market moves and construct unique exposures to volatility.”

Cboe has been racing to meet swelling demand for derivatives as investors increasingly embrace them to help juice returns, make short-term bets or hedge against growing market threats. Last month, the exchange said it expects revamped Cboe S&P 500 Variance Futures to begin trading in September.

Some of their innovations have proved to be huge successes. Two years ago, Cboe started allowing derivatives to expire daily, kick-starting the zero-day options boom. Now trading in contracts with less than 24 hours to maturity makes up roughly half of the S&P 500’s total options volume.

All the same, the likes of Dennis Davitt, a veteran of the volatility market, reckon the latest product may prove too complex for its own good.

“I have traded derivative products for years, from the most complex to the simplest,” said the Millbank Dartmoor Portsmouth manager. “There is tremendous growth in these products in their simplest forms.”

--With assistance from Katherine Doherty.

