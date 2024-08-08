We Found Ozempictown, USA. It’s Not Where You Think.

(Bloomberg) -- If just 10% of the US population took weight-loss drugs, it would have a major effect on the economy. Goldman Sachs estimated even that small amount could boost US GDP by 0.4%, as people live longer, healthier lives.

To test that thesis, we decided to search for a town or city in the US with high uptake of Ozempic and similar drugs and spend time there to suss out any changes ourselves. Given how popular weight-loss shots have become, we figured we would be able to at least start seeing economic and other effects show up by now.

We wanted to find a place that had a relatively high concentration of people taking the shots, so we could observe how it was changing the fabric of a community. That’s how we landed on Bowling Green, Kentucky, and its surrounding area, located about 30 minutes north of Tennessee. There, at least 4% of people have a prescription for a weight-loss drug, one of the highest rates in the entire country for an urban center. (And that’s likely a conservative estimate.)

We identified Bowling Green using prescription data provided by PurpleLab Inc., a health tech company. By comparing the number of people with prescriptions for the drugs with population size, we were able to find an indicator of demand and a proxy for uptake. That way we can really see the effects the medicines are having on a local economy and health-care system.

Despite early media reports suggesting that image-obsessed enclaves like Hollywood or the Upper East Side are Ozempic hot spots, those areas didn’t stand out in our analysis. When looking across states, Kentucky had the highest rate of people with a prescription for the following drugs: Novo Nordisk A/S’s Ozempic, Wegovy or Rybelsus or Eli Lilly & Co.’s Mounjaro or Zepbound. (While some of those are technically diabetes treatments, they are often prescribed for their weight-loss effects.) Around one in 15 Kentuckians — or 6.8% — have prescriptions for one of these treatments. Alabama came in a close second, followed by West Virginia, Mississippi and Georgia.

To further narrow our focus, we analyzed prescription rates at a more granular level. While a few rural areas in Kentucky had the highest rates, we wanted to find a place with higher population density to better assess how the drugs were changing a community. Among those places, Bowling Green had the highest prescription rate in all of Kentucky.

When we started calling around, it quickly became clear that the drugs had taken over. Brittany Feltner, who works at a rehab center in town, not only said she was taking a weight-loss drug, but that a bunch of her colleagues were, too.

“There was a lot of people at my work that were doing the Ozempic and the Mounjaro,” Feltner told Bloomberg in early May. That’s how she first heard about the drugs. “There’s one girl I work with, she had lost 90 pounds,” she said.

During their visit, Bloomberg’s reporters indeed found that Bowling Green has undergone a transformation. Not all of the wildest predictions have come true: For one, the dining scene is as robust as ever. But other parts of the local economy and health-care system have started seeing changes. The town offers a window into what’s going on in communities across the US — or what’s to come soon — as the drugs continue to proliferate.

