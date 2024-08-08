Whooping Cough Surges in England, Triggering Vaccination Drive

(Bloomberg) -- Whooping cough, a respiratory disease that can become life-threatening in young children, reached its highest among babies in England since 2012 amid a worrying decline in vaccination.

More than 10,400 of the lung infection have been reported since the start of the year, health authorities said, and nine babies have died since January.

Also known as pertussis, whooping cough is named for the high-pitched sounds patients make in the severe stages of the disease. Vaccines became widely available in the 1940s, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and studies indicate they provide high levels of protection against infection and hospitalization.

Making sure women are vaccinated during pregnancy can help prevent cases. However, coverage in in England was 59% — a significant decline from 2017 when the rate was 73%, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Confirmed cases in the second quarter of this year exceeded those in any quarter since the last major outbreak in 2012, the agency said Thursday. The alarming increase has spurred a vaccination push.

“Ensuring women are vaccinated in pregnancy has never been more important,” said Mary Ramsay, director of immunization at the Health Security Agency.

