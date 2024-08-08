Zurich Insurance’s Profits Rise Despite Bad Weather Claims

(Bloomberg) -- Zurich Insurance Group AG posted a 7% gain in profit for the first half of the year that beat estimates as it increased revenue from its life segment business.

Group operating profit rose to $4 billion, which beat a consensus analyst estimate of $3.8 billion, the insurer said in a statement on Thursday. Net income increased 21% to $3 billion from the same period a year earlier.

The jump came despite a rise in losses at the firm’s property and casualty arm, which the Swiss firm said was driven by “higher catastrophe losses and weather events as well as higher expenses.” Shares were down 3.4% at 9:20 a.m. in Zurich.

Operating profit from its life insurance business grew 12% to a record $1 billion, driven by growth in Europe. Zurich Insurance’s key property and casualty unit was up by 3% on a like-for-like basis from the same period a year earlier, with $2.22 billion in operating profit. It has a 93.6% combined ratio.

Chief Executive Officer Mario Greco said in an interview on Bloomberg Television that he’s confident the firm’s commercial business will enjoy higher margins over the coming quarters. As for the cost of claims in the US, the executive said weather-related issues will remain the biggest driver of price of the policies of the coverage.

Other key figures:

Swiss solvency test ratio 232%

P&C insurance revenue $21.45 billion

Farmers operating profit $1.12 billion

Farmers gross written premiums $14.26 billion

The Swiss insurer said it is making strong progress toward exceeding all of its 2023 to 2025 financial targets.

Earlier this year, Zurich agreed to buy American International Group’s global travel insurance business for $600 million in cash. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2024. The insurer also bought a majority stake in India’s Kotak General Insurance Company Ltd., becoming the first foreign insurer to enter India after regulations were relaxed three years ago.

“M&A for us is a tactical means to achieve targets,” Greco said on Bloomberg Television when asked about the group’s M&A strategy. “If there are convenient opportunities, we clearly have the capital and right position to chase these opportunities.”

Munich Re

Another insurer, Munich Re reported net income for the second quarter on Thursday that beat the average analyst estimate helped by growth in its reinsurance business.

The German firm also said “encouraging July renewals” were prompting an optimistic outlook for 2024, saying it was increasingly confident it would meet or even surpass its full year targets.

