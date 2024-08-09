AtkinsRéalis reports second-quarter profit and revenue up from year ago

AtkinsRéalis headquarters are seen in Montreal, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

MONTREAL — AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. reported its second-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year ago.

The engineering services company formerly known as SNC-Lavalin says its profit attributable to shareholders totalled $82.2 million or 47 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30.

The result was up from a profit of $63.8 million or 36 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter amounted to $2.36 billion, up from $2.13 billion a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, AtkinsRéalis says its professional services and project management business earned 49 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 41 cents per diluted share a year ago.

AtkinsRéalis CEO Ian Edwards says the company concluded the first half of the year with another strong quarter, delivering significant year-over-year revenue growth and margin expansion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024.