CVC, ADIA Agree to Buy Hargreaves Lansdown in £5.4 Billion Deal

(Bloomberg) -- A group of private equity suitors have agreed to buy Hargreaves Lansdown Plc in a deal that values the UK investment platform at £5.4 billion ($6.9 billion).

Hargreaves Lansdown is unanimously recommending shareholders support the offer by CVC Capital Partners, Nordic Capital and a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, according to a statement on Friday. The price of 1,140 pence per share includes 30 pence for its 2024 final dividend, and represents a 54.1% premium to Hargreaves’s close on April 11, the last business day before the group’s initial approach to the board.

Hargreaves Lansdown’s board said in June it would support an offer at this value.

The deal also has an option for Hargreaves shareholders to choose to invest some or all of their shares alongside the bidders. The rollover equity alternative would give shareholders the opportunity to co-invest in the consortium’s unlisted acquisition vehicle, subject to an overall maximum participation of 35% of the equity.

The Bristol-based firm is Britain’s biggest platform for retail investors, with almost 1.9 million customers and £155 billion in assets under management and administration. But in recent years rivals like AJ Bell Plc and Interactive Investor have started to win market share, helped by their lower fees.

Hargreaves Lansdown was co-founded in 1981 by Peter Hargreaves and Stephen Lansdown. Both have sold stakes in recent years but together they still own about a quarter of the company, making them among the richest people in the country.

In an interview with Bloomberg News in June, they said they would consider backing the PE offer to buy the platform.

The deal for Hargreaves Lansdown is set to mark the latest high-profile exit from the London Stock Exchange this year, fueled by a broader comeback in dealmaking activity and UK stocks’ relatively cheap valuations.

Pepsi bottler Britvic Plc, Royal Mail owner International Distribution Services Plc and cybersecurity outfit Darktrace Plc are among the companies to have been bought up or accepted offers this year.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.