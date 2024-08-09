FDA Rejects Use of Psychedelic MDMA for PTSD Patients

(Bloomberg) -- US regulators rejected the use of the psychedelic drug MDMA to treat post-traumatic stress disorder and asked for additional research, a setback to the nascent field that’s won supporters across the political and corporate spectrum.

The Food and Drug Administration told the drugmaker, Lykos Therapeutics Inc., that another large-scale study is needed before the drug could be approved.

“There are significant limitations to the data contained in the application that prevent the agency from concluding that this drug is safe and effective for the proposed indication,” the FDA said in an emailed statement.

The closely held company is pushing back on the agency’s request, saying it would take an inordinate amount of time to complete the work. It plans to request a meeting with the agency to ask for reconsideration of the decision.

The request for another study is “deeply disappointing,” Lykos Chief Executive Officer Amy Emerson said in a statement. It would take several years to complete the type of definitive trial the agency requested, she said.

The issues the FDA raised in the complete response letter it sent to Lykos echoed those raised during the advisory committee meeting in June. The agency was widely expected to delay or outright reject the application following that meeting, when a group of advisers to the FDA voted against using MDMA.

The outside experts concluded that Lykos hadn’t proved that the drug was effective, saying patients could tell if they were getting MDMA therapy instead of a placebo. They may have fared better as a result, the advisers said. They also cited limited information regarding adverse events and potential clinical trial misconduct.

Advocates had hoped the treatment, more commonly known as ecstasy or molly, would become the first new drug for PTSD in more than two decades.

“This is a shot in the gut, it just takes the wind out of you as a veteran,” said Jesse Gould, a 37-year-old former Army Ranger diagnosed with PTSD, who has advocated for MDMA therapy through his Heroic Hearts Project. “The FDA has the luxury of time to delay this, but I don’t, and nor do the vast majority of veterans in this country as the suicide epidemic continues unaddressed.”

--With assistance from Bill Haubert.

