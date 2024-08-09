Norway Sees Defense Spending Widening Long-Term Fiscal Needs

(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s growing defense spending will be the main driver of the projected widening in budget shortfall in the coming years, ahead of population aging, according to the country’s Finance Ministry.

Up to 2036, the increased expenditure on defense is estimated to be as high as the increased expenditure on national insurance and health, care and education services combined, the finance ministry said in a white paper on the nation’s long-term economic perspectives published on Friday. While the costs stemming from population aging will be “moderate” in coming years, they will increase beyond the 2030s, it said.

While Norway’s public finances are backstopped by a $1.7 trillion sovereign wealth fund — which has paid for more than a fifth of budget spending since the pandemic — an expected decline of its oil and gas revenue in the coming decades means risks to fiscal sustainability are building.

Public spending is expected to increase by 5.7% of mainland gross domestic product through 2060, the ministry said. That compares with an estimate of 5.6% in a similar document by the previous government in 2021.

Norway’s parliament in June approved a plan to almost double defense spending over the next 12 years to adapt to threats from neighboring Russia, with a focus on naval and air defense capabilities. The NATO member aims to reach its target for spending as part of the defense alliance — at 2% of gross domestic product — already in 2024, while a level of 2.7% of GDP is expected to be attained by 2030.

