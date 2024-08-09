Russia’s Lipetsk Evacuates People After Drone Attack on Airfield

(Bloomberg) -- The governor of Russia’s Lipetsk region ordered the evacuation of several towns after what local authorities suspect to be an attack by Ukrainian drones on a military airfield that sparked a fire.

Six people were injured and public transport was halted in Lipetsk, a city of almost 500,000 people located between Moscow and Russia’s border with Ukraine, Governor Igor Artamonov said in his Telegram channel.

Air defense intercepted 29 drones over the Belgorod Region, neighboring Ukraine, according to the local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. Russia-appointed authorities in occupied Crimea reported a combined attack overnight, involving drones, uncrewed boats and Neptune missiles.

While the Russian army continues its offensive in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, the war, currently in its third year, has been steadily spreading toward Russian territory with Ukrainian forces targeting military objects and energy infrastructure with drones and missiles, as well as invading the neighboring Kursk region with land forces in early August.

