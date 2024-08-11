Harris Follows Swing-State Tour With Fundraiser in San Francisco

(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris tapped donors in her political home base of San Francisco after a swing-state tour introducing running mate Tim Walz, raising more than $12 million at an event attended by top California Democrats, her campaign said.

Guests at the Sunday afternoon fundraiser included billionaire investor Tom Steyer, San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer and Hollywood mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Governor Gavin Newsom also were among the attendees.

Harris’ ascent to presidential candidate has energized the Democratic ticket after President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid in July, allowing her to outraise Republican nominee Donald Trump and erase his polling lead.

“I will start then with this: We will win this election,” Harris, who has previously portrayed herself as the underdog, told the crowd. “And we do not have a day to waste.”

Her San Francisco stop sought to tap many of the Bay Area’s wealthiest Democratic donors. Harris hauled in $36 million in the 24 hours following Walz’s selection as running mate and raised $310 million in July, according to a campaign spokesperson.

Trump said on his social media platform that his campaign raised $28 million during his trip to Montana for a rally and to Wyoming for fundraisers late last week.

At a rally in Bozeman, Montana, on Friday, he pushed back against the “weird” moniker deployed by Walz against Trump and running mate JD Vance, and tested out new insults of his own against his opponents.

Pelosi, a key Democratic power broker who has represented California in the House for more than a quarter-century, heaped praise on Harris and Walz in an introductory speech, calling them “the freedom ticket” in an attempt to contrast them with the Republican agenda.

“We have to have our message that is bold and progressive, but not menacing, and we have to have the money to get the job done,” Pelosi said.

Harris and Walz kicked off a critical campaign stretch on Tuesday with a rally in Philadelphia presenting her newly minted running mate, followed by stops in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Nevada — all battleground states in the election in November.

A New York Times and Siena College poll conducted Aug. 5-9 showed Harris with 50% support among likely voters in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan, compared with Trump’s 46% in each state.

