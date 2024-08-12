Dr. Phil’s Merit Street TV Startup Cuts Staff in Reorganization

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 27: Dr. Phil McGraw visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on February 27, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Merit Street Media, a television company started by talk-show host Dr. Phil McGraw, has laid off fewer than 40 people from its 100-person staff, with the job cuts completed on Monday.

The move affected people the company’s morning and evening news show teams, as well as other departments, according to people familiar with the matter who declined to be identified discussing private information.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company operates the Merit Street TV network and develops shows that include an evening reboot of McGraw’s daytime talk show called Dr. Phil Primetime. That program, as well as Morning on Merit Street and The News on Merit Street, were among those targeted for layoffs. Newer hires didn’t receive severance, the people said.

“Following the brief summer hiatus of Dr. Phil Primetime, Merit Street implemented ongoing consolidations of departments and roles in efforts to achieve efficiencies at the highest level, which unfortunately resulted in some layoffs,” the company said in a statement. “We are confidently getting better at what we do. Merit will continue striving to create more synergy between all divisions including staff expanding their roles within our live news, original programming, and sports and music endeavors.”

Merit Street launched earlier this year through a partnership with Christian television company Trinity Broadcasting Network and reaches over 80 million homes, according to its website. The network also has a partnership with the Academy of Country Music. Trinity didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

McGraw, a psychologist who came to fame as a regular guest on Oprah Winfrey’s talk show, gave folksy, tough-love advice to people often with relationship or addiction problems. His Dr. Phil show ended its run with CBS Media Ventures after 21 years in 2023.

News blog Mediaite reported on Aug. 9 that at least 15 people had been laid off.

