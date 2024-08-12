Equinox-Owned Blink Fitness Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

(Bloomberg) -- Gym chain Blink Fitness filed for bankruptcy protection, becoming the latest chain to succumb to stiff competition and higher costs.

The company, a low-cost offshoot owned by luxury gym chain Equinox, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the District of Delaware. Blink listed assets and liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million each in its petition. Chapter 11 allows companies to keep operating while they work out a plan to repay creditors.

Equinox has been struggling to recover since the Covid-19 pandemic upended the global economy and forced a number of gyms including 24 Hour Fitness, Gold’s Gym, and Town Sports International into bankruptcy. It received $1.8 billion to refinance its debt maturities earlier this year.

Blink operates 101 fitness centers in the US, 60 of which are in New York.

The case is Blink Holdings, Inc., 24-11686, US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

