NYC’s All-News 880 AM Station to Be Home of ESPN New York

(Bloomberg) -- WCBS radio in New York will drop its all-news format and become an outlet for ESPN sports programming under a deal between station owner Audacy Inc. and rival Good Karma Brands.

The change at the station, located at 880 AM, will take effect on Aug. 26, according to a statement Monday from both companies. Audacy will continue to broadcast its 1010 WINS news programming on AM and 92.3 FM.

The deal ends a long run in the news business for the station, which was founded in 1924.

“New York has always been proudly unique in supporting two all-news radio brands, but the news business has gone through significant changes,” Chris Oliviero, New York Market president for Audacy, said in the statement. “The headwinds facing local journalism nationwide made it essential to strategically reimagine how we deliver the news for the most impact.”

Audacy, one of the largest radio station owners in the US, is working its way through bankruptcy.

Bloomberg LP, the parent of Bloomberg News, operates news station WBBR 1130 AM in New York.

