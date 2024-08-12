UK Says Starmer Disagrees With Elon Musk Post About Free Speech

Keir Starmer, UK prime minister, meets with senior policing leaders at Downing Street in London, UK, on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. A London protest, in which more than 100 people were arrested, is the latest sign of political and racial tension that poses a challenge to Starmerless than a month into his tenure, following a riot on Tuesday by far-right demonstrators in Southport, the town where the three girls were killed on Monday. Photographer: Betty Laura Zapata/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Keir Starmer’s spokeswoman said he would “disagree completely” with comments made online by Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage and backed by Elon Musk, the second time in eight days the prime minister’s office has pushed back against remarks by the billionaire.

Musk over the weekend used the social media platform X that he owns to describe as “messed up” arrests in Britain relating to riots sparked by a July 29 attack on a children’s dance class that left three young girls dead. He also responded “yes” to a post that suggested Starmer was putting people in prison “who commit thought crimes on @X” and responded “true” to a post by Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage calling the prime minister “the biggest threat to free speech we’ve seen in our history.”

Starmer would disagree with that completely, the spokeswoman told reporters on Monday when asked about the free speech remark. She refused to be drawn on other posts, saying she wouldn’t get into a back-and-forth on individual comments.

Downing Street has sought to avoid a war of words with the world’s richest man over his posts on X, and Starmer himself has steered clear of responding directly to Musk’s posts. Instead, he’s used his spokespersons to respond, with a spokesman saying a week ago that “there’s no justification” for Musk’s verdict on X that “civil war is inevitable” in the UK.

The riots were triggered after false claims spread online that a Muslim asylum-seeker was responsible for the brutal murder of the three girls in Southport, northwest England. That let to widespread disorder as far-right activists attacked mosques, the police and facilities related to immigration.

The threat of more violence has since subsided, due to swift convictions and jail sentences against some of those involved and a heavy turnout by police and anti-racist counter-protesters who showed up in thousands at anticipated demonstrations last Wednesday and over the weekend. Starmer’s spokeswoman on Monday said that some 927 people have been arrested and 466 charged in relation to the riots, with about 30 already sentenced.

But as arrests and prosecutions mount, and Starmer’s administration threatens potentially tougher action on the spread of online misinformation, Musk has responded. He’s used X to compare the UK to the Soviet Union and accused Britain of “two-tier policing” — a conspiracy theory that has grown online that police forces treat Britons differently based on their politics.

The billionaire has also amplified misinformation, including sharing a post by the co-leader of Britain First, a far-right party, that showed a falsified news article about the UK considering building “detainment camps” in the Falkland Islands for those arrested in the riots. Musk later deleted his post.

The government is now mulling steps to tighten the regulation of platforms like Musk’s X, including whether to re-introduce a previously removed clause in the Online Safety Act to define and regulate “legal but harmful” content, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

