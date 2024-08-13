Australian Regulator Sues ASX Over Misleading Statements

An electronic board displays stock information at the Australian Securities Exchange, operated by ASX Ltd., in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Global equity markets are in retreat after Wall Street losses that began in the final session of last week worsened on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average posting its biggest intraday point drop in history. Photgrapher: Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s securities regulator is suing ASX Ltd. for misleading statements relating to its years-long process to upgrade its clearing and settlement system.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission alleges statements made in ASX announcements on Feb. 10, 2022 over its Clearing House Electronic Subregister System replacement project, known as Chess, remained “on-track for go-live” in April 2023 and was “progressing well” were misleading, according to a statement from ASIC on Wednesday.

“We allege that the true state of affairs as at 10 February 2022 was that the project was not ‘progressing well,’ contrary to ASX’s announcement,” ASIC Chair Joe Longo said in the statement.

ASX Chief Executive Officer Helen Lofthouse said the firm recognizes “the significance and serious nature of these proceedings,” according to a separate statement. “We cooperated fully with ASIC’s investigation and are now carefully reviewing and considering the allegations.”

ASX, the country’s main exchange, determined as far back as 2016 that it would replace its Chess system. That process hit a number of snags in subsequent years and attracted scrutiny for delays to progress.

ASIC said it is yet to determine the penalty it will seek for ASX’s alleged contraventions.

(Adds comments from ASX in fourth paragraph)

