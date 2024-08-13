Baby-Products Retailer FirstCry’s Parent Set to Debut in India Listing

(Bloomberg) -- Baby-products retailer Brainbees Solutions Ltd. is set to debut in Mumbai on Tuesday following India’s third-biggest initial public offering this year.

The company, backed by SoftBank Group Corp. and TPG Inc., raised just short of 42 billion rupees ($500 million) selling shares at 465 rupees apiece.

The IPO comes amid a rush of Indian companies going public, fueled by strong investor demand and a rally in the nation’s $4.9 trillion stock market. E-scooter maker Ola Electric Mobility Ltd.’s shares have jumped by the 20% daily limit for two straight days after listing on Friday.

Indian companies have raised $6.5 billion in initial share sales so far in 2024, more than double the amount in the same period last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Ola’s $733 million IPO was the biggest local offering this year, followed by Bharti Hexacom Ltd.’s $512 million in April.

Brainbees’ IPO was oversubscribed more than 12 times on the last day of the offering, with the shares being sold at the upper end of the price band. Anchor investors who participated in the IPO include the Singapore government, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and funds linked to Nomura Holdings Inc., Fidelity International Ltd. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

SoftBank and other shareholders, including TPG, automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and asset manager Schroders Plc sold shares in the company.

Brainbees, founded in 2010, operates under the brand FirstCry. It sells products for mothers, babies and kids via online platforms and stores. It posted a loss of 3.2 billion rupees for the year ended March 31.

--With assistance from Ashutosh Joshi.

