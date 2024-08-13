Mpox Declared Pan-African Health Emergency to Marshal Response

(Bloomberg) -- A fast-spreading mpox outbreak in Africa was declared a continent-wide public health emergency, as the region’s main health advisory body invoked this power for the first time as it moved to marshal resources.

The declaration will prompt countries in the region to share timely information on mpox’s spread with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, helping it to better tap financial aid, Jean Kaseya, director general of the Addis Ababa-based agency, said on Tuesday.

“Today I commit to you that African citizens will lead this fight with every resource at our disposal,” he told a virtual press briefing. “We’ll work with government, international partners and local communities to ensure that every African, from the bustling cities to the remote area, is protected.”

A mutated mpox strain has spread to at least six African countries, infecting about 15,000 people and killing more than 500 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo this year alone. The variant was first reported in the DRC less than 12 months ago.

While mpox vaccines are available, few have made their way to Africa — the only continent where the disease is endemic. At about $100 per dose, the vaccines are currently very expensive, Kaseya has previously said.

