Musk, Trump Conversation on X Begins After Lengthy Delay

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s conversation with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on the X social-media platform started some 40 minutes after it was scheduled, with the billionaire tech mogul blaming the delay on a cyber attack.

“This massive attack illustrates there’s a lot of opposition to people just hearing what President Trump has to say,” Musk said when the event finally began. “This is really aimed at kind of open-minded, independent voters who are trying to make up their mind.”

Trump, who is seeking to reset his campaign after weeks of struggling against Vice President Kamala Harris, hailed it as a sign of demand from users for the event, telling Musk “congratulations on breaking every record in the book, tonight.”

The delay, though, was a blow to Musk’s X and the billionaire tech mogul whose site has faced technical problems and scrutiny since he purchased the platform, then known as Twitter, in 2022. It is unclear what caused the delay, which Musk described as an attack on the platform.

Musk endorsed Trump for president last month, part of a shift that has seen the Tesla Inc. and SpaceX chief executive officer publicly embrace right-leaning causes and candidates to make his mark on the political scene.

New Alliance

Trump and Musk’s conversation comes at a critical point in the 2024 race, with less than three months to Election Day. Harris’ ascent to the top of the Democratic ticket has shaken up the race with polls showing she has erased the lead Trump held for much of the summer and with the vice president pulling ahead in fundraising.

The technology entrepreneur, who tops the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a net worth of $227.3 billion aims to use his vast fortune to swing the race for Trump. He created a super political action committee backing the Republican nominee. He’s also pledging to pour $45 million a month into the group, according to people familiar with the matter, reporting Musk has dismissed as “FAKE GNUS.”

The technical mishap on X drew comparisons to the technical glitches that foiled the launch of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s ill-fated presidential campaign last year, as servers struggled to handle surging demand.

Senior Trump campaign official Chris LaCivita responded to an X user urging Trump to “break the internet,” by saying that Trump “did.”

