Telecom Italia to Get €250 Million in Inwit Stake Sale to Ardian

(Bloomberg) -- Telecom Italia SpA sold its remaining stake in mobile tower operator Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA, picking up the pace in its drive to de-leverage and boosting cash flow beyond its full-year guidance levels.

The carrier sold its indirect holding of about 3% in the tower company known as Inwit to a group led by French private equity firm Ardian SAS, according to a statement Tuesday. The one-time phone monopoly said it will cash in approximately €250 million ($273 million) from the deal, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg.

The proceeds, based on a share price for Inwit of €10.43, were not included in Telecom Italia’s 2024 guidance and are expected to be recorded in the fourth quarter, the company said.

Telecom Italia shares rose as much as 1.7% in early trading in Milan on Tuesday.

Following months of drawn-out negotiations, Telecom Italia in July completed the landmark sale of its fixed-line network to US private equity firm KKR & Co., in a deal that valued the grid at as much as €22 billion, including about €3 billion in earn-outs.

By selling the grid, its most valuable asset, Telecom Italia was able to slash debt and streamline itself to compete in one of the world’s most competitive markets for phone carriers.

