A sold sign outside a house constructed by Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc in Tiptree, U.K., on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021

(Bloomberg) -- Bellway Plc has pulled out of its pursuit to take over rival UK housebuilder Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc.

The developer, which made a £700 million ($895 million) bid for Crest earlier this summer, does not intend to make a firm offer for the company, according to a statement Tuesday. A deal would have marked one of the UK’s biggest-ever homebuilder acquisitions.

