Infinitas-Backed HausVorteil Is Said to Weigh Listing in Germany

(Bloomberg) -- HausVorteil, backed by the family office of the Lauber family, is considering going public in Germany as soon as this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Infinitas Capital-backed company has held initial discussions with potential advisers on the listing plan, which is unlikely to involve selling any new or existing shares, the people said. HausVorteil, which buys stakes in residential properties and provides financing in return, is targeting a valuation of €35 million ($38.6 million) to €50 million in a listing, the people said.

The German company is considering raising funds before the potential listing, while no final decision has been made on the size of the private fundraising, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

Deliberations are ongoing and details could still change, according to the people. Representatives for HausVorteil and Infinitas Capital declined to comment.

HausVorteil, founded in 2020, caters mostly to the financing needs of Germany’s aging population. It typically takes a maximum 50% stake in residential properties and provides cash to the owners. Infinitas Capital holds a stake of about 75% in HausVorteil, while the rest is owned by the company’s management and former founders, the people said.

Going public would give HausVorteli an extra venue to raise funds at a later stage, taking advantage of a rebound in Germany’s residential property market on growing expectations of interest rate cuts. The company plans to expand its residential portfolio to about €500 million in five years from €100 million, the people said. Its portfolio includes single family homes, detached houses and flats.

Co-founded by Robin Lauber, Infinitas Capital focuses on venture capital, real estate and platform creation, according to its website.

