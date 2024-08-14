Nubank CEO Sells $404 Million of Shares After 60% Stock Rally

David Velez, chairman, co-founder and chief executive officer of Nu Holdings Ltd. (Nubank), speaks during an interview at the company headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Nu Holdings Ltd., one of the world's largest digital banks, surpassed 100 million clients across its operations in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. Photographer: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- David Velez, the billionaire co-founder and chief executive officer of Nu Holdings Ltd., sold stock Wednesday for the second time since a 2021 initial public offering.

Velez unloaded 31 million shares, or about 3% of his total stake, via his trust Rua California Ltd. to raise $404 million, according to a filing. The sale is intended for “estate planning purposes,” the company said.

Nu jumped more than 5% Wednesday after reporting second-quarter profit that more than doubled from a year ago. Shares of the digital bank are up 61% so far this year.

Nu, the holding company behind Brazil’s Nubank and other subsidiaries operating in Mexico and Colombia, has surged to become Latin America’s most valuable publicly-traded financial institution with a market capitalization of about $64 billion. Founded in 2013, it’s one of the world’s largest digital banks with nearly 105 million customers, including almost 60% of the adult population in Brazil.

Velez, a Colombian native, first sold stock in August 2023, unloading 25 million shares for $191 million at the time. He said in an interview that the proceeds would largely go toward funding his foundation with his wife Mariel Reyes which is focused on leadership and education initiatives in Latin America.

Velez’s stake in the firm stands at about 20%, giving him a net worth of $13.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

