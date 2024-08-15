Billionaire Rokos Names Sebag-Montefiore CEO of His Hedge Fund

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Chris Rokos appointed Matthew Sebag-Montefiore chief executive officer of his eponymous hedge fund.

Sebag-Montefiore, who joined Rokos Capital Management in 2018, will assume his new responsibilities subject to regulatory approval, according to an investor letter seen by Bloomberg News. The CEO role had been vacant since the firm’s previous CEO, Mark Edwards, stepped down earlier this year.

A representative for the London-based firm declined to comment.

Chris Rokos, who drives investment decisions at his hedge fund, now manages $17.9 billion as one of the largest discretionary macro trading specialists in the world. His hedge fund was up 20.6% through July, according to people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified because the details are private.

Macro hedge funds have faced challenges this year with many left wrong-footed by a broad recalibration in interest-rate expectations. Those expecting aggressive reductions by the Federal Reserve were disappointed, while Rokos — known for placing high-conviction leveraged bets — has profited. Rokos’ gains compare with an average 6.1% return this year for macro hedge funds tracked by Bloomberg.

Sebag-Montefiore joined Rokos Capital as chief strategy officer and became interim chief operating officer in March.

Chris Rokos, whose net worth is estimated at $1.8 billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, co-founded Brevan Howard Asset Management in 2002 before starting his own operation in 2015.

