Military Aircraft Maker Paramount Group Files for Bankruptcy

(Bloomberg) -- Paramount Group Ltd., a privately owned maker of military aircraft and vehicles, has filed for bankruptcy.

The United Arab Emirates-based company filed Chapter 11 Thursday in Delaware listing on its bankruptcy petition assets of between $500 million and $1 billion and liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million.

Paramount produced and sold the first military aircraft made in South Africa since the 1980s during that country’s apartheid era, Bloomberg News reported in 2022. The company’s Mwari reconnaissance and precision-strike aircraft had been marketed toward emerging nations at cost of about $10 million, excluding add-ons, Bloomberg News reported at the time.

Paramount was formed in South Africa in 1994 and is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, according to the company’s website and bankruptcy petition. The company also listed corporate affiliates in Cyprus and Delaware.

A lawyer representing Paramount in bankruptcy didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

The case is Paramount Group Ltd., number 24-11849, in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

--With assistance from Steven Church.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.