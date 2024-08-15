Musk’s Pro-Trump Super PAC Steps Up Spending to Bolster Campaign

(Bloomberg) -- A super political action committee Elon Musk helped launch to support Donald Trump is ramping up its efforts after being sidelined for a month by a leadership shuffle.

It’s the latest sign of how the world’s richest man is looking to bolster the Republican nominee’s presidential campaign during a rocky stretch in the race against Democrat Kamala Harris.

The group, America PAC, is spending $5.8 million, according to its latest Federal Election Commission filings on Wednesday. Most of that money, some $3.6 million, is going for canvassing and field operations to help Trump with his ground game, with the remainder going for printing and postage.

The FEC disclosures don’t detail the states where the work is being done, but recent polls show Harris has erased the lead Trump enjoyed much of the summer nationally and in many of the swing states that will determine the outcome of November’s election.

The group is under new leadership with Phil Cox and Generra Peck taking charge, according to a person familiar with the super PAC who spoke on condition of anonymity to detail the changes. Cox, a longtime GOP strategist, worked for the super PAC that backed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ presidential bid. Peck ran DeSantis’ 2022 gubernatorial reelection campaign and also served as campaign manager for his White House bid, before being replaced.

America PAC is using Colorado-based Blitz Canvassing LLC for, which was paid $14.7 million by DeSantis’ super PAC, as its primary contractor for door knocking. Synapse Group LLC, which lists a Wyoming address, is also being paid for canvassing and field operations, according FEC filings.

Ground Game

Musk has increasingly been deploying his wealth and influence to aid Trump’s bid to return to the White House. The billionaire entrepreneur endorsed Trump after the failed assassination attempt against the former president last month and earlier this week hosted a conversation with the Republican nominee on the X social-media platform he owns.

Musk donated to America PAC in July but the amount will not be known until the group files its next quarterly report with the FEC in October. The group’s spending, however, which must be publicly disclosed within 48 hours of an expenditure made to influence the 2024 election, can offer an indication of its financial strength. It has spent $21 million so far, filings show.

America PAC raised $8.8 million in the second quarter. Palantir’s Joe Lonsdale and crypto billionaires Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss were among other big donors to the group.

America PAC is one of several outside groups aiming to help Trump with his ground game, with a focus on get-out-the-vote efforts. Though candidates are barred from coordinating with super PACs on advertising buys, the FEC ruled in March that campaigns can consult with them on get-out-the-vote initiatives.

