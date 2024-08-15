New York Manufacturing Contracts for a Ninth Straight Month

A worker uses a grinding wheel to repair a belt saw blade at the Usheco manufacturing facility in Kingston, New York, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York is scheduled to release the empire state manufacturing figures on February 15. Photographer: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- New York state factory activity contracted for a ninth straight month, restrained by a steeper decline in orders that prompted pullbacks in employment and hours worked.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s August general business conditions index rose 1.9 points to minus 4.7, still below the zero reading that indicates contraction. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for minus 6.

A measure of new orders declined 7.3 points to minus 7.9, while a gauge of employment showed a 10th month of contraction. The index of hours worked shrank at the fastest pace since March 2023.

“Manufacturing activity declined slightly in New York State in August, with new orders falling modestly,” Richard Deitz, economic research adviser at the New York Fed, said in a statement. “Labor market conditions remained weak.”

The Fed Bank’s gauge of prices paid for materials declined to 23.4, while an index of prices received by state manufacturers rose 2.4 points to 8.5.

Meanwhile, the six-month outlook for overall activity eased nearly 3 points to 22.9, a sign the state’s producers are slightly less upbeat about the economy’s prospects. The outlook for orders climbed 4 points to 24.8.

The Empire State data have been subject to wide swings on a monthly basis for more than two years. A broader gauge of manufacturing across the US has been stuck in contraction territory for all but one month since October 2022 amid high borrowing costs, restrained business investment and uneven consumer spending.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.