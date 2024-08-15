Point72 Hires Balyasny Veteran Hade as Chief Financial Officer

(Bloomberg) -- Point72 Asset Management has snapped up a new chief financial officer from rival Balyasny Asset Management.

Jared Hade is set to join the multistrategy hedge fund in the second half of 2025, according to an internal Point72 memo seen by Bloomberg. He’ll replace Anthony Paquette, who’s “leaving to pursue professional interests outside the firm,” according to the memo.

Paquette will work on transitioning his responsibilities over the coming months, the letter said. A representative for the firm declined to comment.

The hire is a senior one for Steve Cohen’s mega hedge fund. Hade had spent more than 18 years at Dmitry Balyasny’s eponymous firm — starting as an analyst in 2006 before working his way to partner and CFO, according to his LinkedIn profile. Paquette has worked for Point72 for almost four years.

Point72, which oversees about $35.2 billion, mostly focuses on betting on and against stocks, but in recent years it has built out out a macro investing business. The firm — which employs more than 2,800 staff worldwide — also makes venture capital and growth equity investments.

