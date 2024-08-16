Cops Vow to Avert Risk of Havoc From DNC Protesters Converging in Chicago

(Bloomberg) -- Security is always tight at Chicago’s Accenture Tower, a skyscraper that connects to a downtown transportation hub and houses the Israeli consulate. Next week it will resemble a fortress.

Located less than two miles (3.2 kilometers) from where Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at the Democratic National Convention, the tower is bracing for protests. Pro-Palestinian groups are planning a mass demonstration outside the building, urging followers to “Shut Down the DNC for Gaza!” and decrying Harris over her support for Israel in its war against Hamas.

The protests will now become a major test for Harris, who has been on a swift ascent since President Joe Biden stepped aside from the race amid concerns about his age and mental acuity. The tension between her bid for party unity and the activists’ goal of upsetting the festivities also puts the spotlight on Chicago’s security plans — and concerns from police and Democratic leaders over the risk of disruptions and the images they would present to the world.

The worries are exacerbated by memories of two events that rocked Chicago: The Vietnam War protests that erupted into police brutality when the city hosted the 1968 Democratic convention and the riots that spread across town in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd.

“We will not allow people to come here and destroy the city,” Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling told reporters this week. “The moment that starts, we’re going to intervene. I’m not going to wait until it gets out of control.”

The planned demonstration outside the Israeli consulate is just part of a broader protest effort that activists say will bring thousands of people from across the country. While most pro-Palestinian protests across the US this year have been peaceful, there have been high-profile incidents of antisemitism and thousands of arrests, including at Chicago universities.

Organizers of a march next week said the event would be inclusive and peaceful.

“Our protest is made up of the broadest, most diverse audience, including children and seniors, people of all physical abilities, people of all immigration statuses,” said Hatem Abudayyeh, national chair of the US Palestinian Community Network and a spokesman for the March on the DNC.

Harris has tried to adopt a more sympathetic tone toward the plight of Palestinians in Gaza, but her continued support of Israel has angered the activists.

“Kamala, Kamala you can’t hide! We won’t vote for genocide,” a group of them yelled at a campaign rally in Detroit earlier this month. The visibly annoyed vice president responded: “You know what? If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking.”

There are about 50,000 people coming to Chicago during convention week, with expectations they will fill its hotels, bars and restaurants. The plans include private events such as a party headlined by John Legend and a panel hosted by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who starred as Selina Meyer in HBO’s political satire Veep.

There will also be speeches from Biden, Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, her running mate, drawing contrasts with their Republican opponents: former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance.

While police prepare for protests, Democratic officials planning the convention have been reaching out to uncommitted delegates representing voters who opposed Biden in the primaries, the New York Times reported. Most withheld support from the president over what they viewed as his staunch support for Israel amid the rising death toll in Gaza.

Ensuring the event goes smoothly will also be key for Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, who is often cited as having future presidential aspirations. He’s using the convention to showcase the best of Chicago, even as the third-largest US city — famous for its architecture, vibrant music scene and deep-dish pizza — grapples with high crime and retail vacancies in its ritzy Magnificent Mile.

Police Presence

In preparation for the Democratic gathering, police studied the failures of 2020 and implemented enhanced training for about 2,500 officers. Chicago is also bringing in as many as 500 police from outside the city, who will be placed around the convention. Some will come from Milwaukee, where Chicago sent officers last month to help with the Republican National Convention.

In Chicago, the clashes of 1968 weren’t limited to the streets, said Craig Sautter, who 56 years ago witnessed violence between demonstrators and police officers during the Democratic gathering that has long scarred the city. There was discord inside the convention as well, said Sautter, co-author of the book Inside the Wigwam: Chicago Presidential Conventions 1860-1996.

That’s unlikely to happen this year given that disagreement over the Vietnam War was pervasive and next week’s convention is about party unity around Harris, he said.

“Inside the convention will be calm,” said Sautter, who teaches a class on 1968 at Chicago’s DePaul University. “Outside there could be some chaos.”

The protesters say they are being driven to action by civilian deaths in Gaza as a result of Israel’s military assault in the seaside enclave. The conflict erupted after Hamas fighters attacked the Jewish state on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 people. Israel’s retaliatory response has killed about 40,000 people, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, which doesn’t distinguish between combatants and civilians.

Protest planners have been wrangling with the city over the details of their events. At Accenture Tower, Behind Enemy Lines, Palestine Action US and Samidoun: Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network have called for a protest outside the Israeli consulate for 7 p.m. on Aug. 20.

Accenture itself is temporarily closing its Chicago office. The consulting company did the same at its Milwaukee office during the Republican convention last month, which was held just a few days after Trump was injured in an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally.

California-based KBS, which owns the Chicago building, has increased security coverage there. It has modified systems to restrict access to the office tower portion of the building, upgraded security cameras and limited dock access, said Luke Hamagiwa, asset manager of the building and a senior vice president at KBS. Even food deliveries are being redirected.

The Israeli consulate said it’s been “working diligently to promote the Midwest-Israel relationship” after the Oct. 7 attacks. A spokeswoman declined to provide hours and operations during the Democratic convention.

Corporate Precautions

Chicago has plenty of experience with big crowds. It’s held more presidential conventions than any other US city. Just this month, the city hosted the Lollapalooza music festival, plus a massive air and water show that drew about 1 million people to the shore of Lake Michigan. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour came last year for three nights of shows.

“You can control for like 90-95% of the security issues you might have, and there’s always going to be 5% that is very hard to control for,” said Anne Caprara, Pritzker’s chief of staff. “That being said, we have for years hosted very large events with very large security concerns and we’ve always done it successfully.”

Companies in Chicago are taking precautions, not just out of safety concerns but also because road closures are expected to snarl traffic in a city already plagued by construction on a key highway.

Kimberly-Clark Corp., Deere & Co., Conagra Brands Inc. and Kraft Heinz Co. are allowing or advising staff to work from home. The Chicago Public Schools system is pushing back the start of the school year by about a week because of the convention.

The Shedd Aquarium, a prized cultural attraction, will be open during the DNC but plans on beefing up security. The central business district known as the Loop will add volunteer patrols.

CME Group Inc., the largest US derivatives exchange, and options powerhouse Cboe Global Markets Inc. plan to keep their downtown trading floors open, but they can shift to electronic trading if necessary.

Economic Impact

Despite the potential disruptions from protests, Chicago is angling for a boost for local businesses. The city’s tourism arm is estimating an economic impact of $150 million to $200 million.

So far, restaurants are underwhelmed. Bookings during the week are only about 14% higher than a year earlier, Tock data showed. Lettuce Entertain You, which has 50 restaurants in Chicago, is predicting “little impact” on its business since the increase in out-of-town visitors is likely to be offset by the decline in locals who stay home to work.

“This is not going to be the Lollapalooza of politics for local bars and restaurants,” said Pat Doerr, director of the Hospitality Business Association of Chicago.

But the outlook for hotels is better. As of Aug. 5, occupancy on the books for the four nights of the convention was as high as 70%, according to CoStar, a provider of real estate data. At the same time last year, those four nights were trending at around 40%.

Demand has been improving because of enthusiasm around a convention dominated by Harris, as opposed to a repeat coronation of Biden, said Michael Jacobson, chief executive officer of the Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association.

“We’ve heard from multiple hotels that their phones have been ringing off the hook since Harris assumed the ticket,” he said.

