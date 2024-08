(Bloomberg) -- Maravai Lifesciences Holdings Inc. shares soared after a report that the company received a takeover offer from Repligen Corp.

Maravai shares rose as much as 19% on Friday to $9.50 after Reuters reported the approach. Maravai has a market valuation of about $2.4 billion. Maravai does research, development and manufacturing for drugmakers, while Repligen focuses on manufacturing biological drugs. Repligen shares fell 9.6% as of 12:19 p.m. in New York.

