Medical Device Maker Nova Biomedical Is Exploring a Sale

(Bloomberg) -- Nova Biomedical is exploring a potential sale that could value it at more than $2 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The privately-held medical device maker is working with advisers to gauge interest from potential buyers, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Nova Biomedical has drawn interest from large private equity firms, as well as strategic buyers, according to the people. Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty they’ll result in a deal, they said.

A representative for Nova Biomedical declined to comment.

Nova Biomedical develops and manufactures medical devices and diagnostics equipment that can be used by health-care providers for advanced blood testing and analysis, according to its website. The company employs more than 1,400 people and has distributors in over 90 countries.

The value of health-care products deals is up 19% this year to $52 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The largest transaction in the sector has been Johnson & Johnson’s $13.1 billion purchase of Shockwave Medical Inc., a maker of devices to treat heart disease.

