Pfizer, BioNTech Covid-Flu Combination Shot Misses on Trial Goal

(Bloomberg) -- A combination Covid-flu vaccination developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE missed on one of its goals in a final-stage trial, a disappointment for the companies trying to make further use of the technology that succeeded in the pandemic.

The vaccine failed to show it was at least as effective as a standard shot in generating an immune response against the influenza B strain, the companies said in a statement Friday. The shot performed better with influenza A and Covid and were comparable to other vaccinations in the trial.

Pfizer shares were little changed before US markets opened, while BioNTech’s depositary receipts fell 3.2%.

