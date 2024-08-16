Train Drivers on UK’s East Coast Rail Line to Strike on Weekends

(Bloomberg) -- Train drivers working for the rail line between London and Edinburgh plan to walk out every weekend for three months after a breakdown in industrial relations.

LNER workers plan to strike every Saturday and Sunday between August 31 and November 10, according to an emailed statement from Aslef, a rail union. The union cited “bullying by management” and the breaking of agreements by LNER among the reasons for the strikes. LNER did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The action is separate from the national pay dispute involving 16 rail companies. That dispute could reach a conclusion following a new pay offer from the Department for Transport on Wednesday, which will be voted on by union members.

