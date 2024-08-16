Ubisoft Entertainment Cuts 45 People From Its US Staff

The UbiSoft Entertainment SA logo is displayed during a company's event ahead of the E3 Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Monday, June 10, 2019. Ubisoft announced that Uplay+, its new subscription service, will launch on September 3, 2019, for Windows PC. Players will be able to download more than 100 games, including new releases. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Ubisoft Entertainment SA, maker of video games like Assassin’s Creed, cut 45 jobs this week at its offices in San Francisco and Cary, North Carolina, as the industry continues a period of retrenchment.

In a statement, a Ubisoft spokesperson said the “difficult yet necessary decision was made to align these studios’ organizations with their future business and development objectives.” Affected employees will receive severance and career assistance.

The Cary office, called Red Storm Entertainment, canceled a game called Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland earlier this year.

