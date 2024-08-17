Ericsson Reaches $1 Billion Deal to Sell US Firm to Koch Unit

A logo on the wall of the Ericsson AB stand on the opening day of the Mobile World Congress at the Fira de Barcelona venue in Barcelona, Spain, on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. The annual flagship mobile industry and technology event runs from Feb. 27 to March 2. Photographer: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Swedish telecom-equipment maker Ericsson AB reached a $1 billion deal to sell its US call-routing business Iconectiv to a private investment arm of Koch Industries Inc.

Ericsson expects to get about 10.6 billion kronor ($1 billion) in cash after taxes, transaction expenses and other liabilities as part of the takeover by Koch Equity Development, the company said in a statement late Friday. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2025 and result in one-time earnings of about 8.8 billion kronor.

Ericsson has been working to cut costs and improve margins in a challenging telecom-equipment market. The company, along with its Nordic competitor Nokia Oyj, has been struggling with dismal demand for years as anticipated spending on 5G technology failed to materialize.

Ericsson had begun a sales process for Iconectiv in 2020, Bloomberg News reported at the time. The unit was expected to be valued at about $1.5 billion to $2 billion then.

Koch Industries, a sprawling conglomerate that’s best known for its refineries and chemical plants, has long been a huge investor in technology and growth equity. In 2020, Koch Equity Development bought the rest of cloud-software maker Infor Inc. that Koch Industries didn’t already own in a deal that valued the firm at $11 billion, or nearly $13 billion including preferred shares.

Bridgewater, New Jersey-based Iconectiv provides communications solutions to more than 5,000 customers including telecom companies and government agencies, according to Ericsson’s statement and the company’s website. It also provides numbering solutions, which allows users keep their numbers when switching providers, and has worked with clients including AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc., the website shows.

