Elon Musk’s Pro-Trump Super PAC Hires Help in GOP-Friendly North Carolina

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s pro-Trump super political action committee is hiring canvassers in North Carolina, a sign that the former president’s allies are concerned about his slipping support in one of the most Republican-friendly battleground states.

“Come work at America PAC — the Super PAC working to elect Donald Trump and defeat Kamala Harris,” according to job postings on Indeed for roles in North Carolina cities, including Winston-Salem, Wilmington and Fayetteville.

The jobs posted by Blitz Canvassing, one of the vendors working with Musk’s super PAC, pay $22-$30 an hour. The company is also hiring in Detroit, Grand Rapids and East Lansing, Michigan, which has been among the most competitive states in recent presidential cycles.

Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, created America PAC, which is funding get-out-the-vote efforts for Trump. Neither America PAC nor the Trump campaign responded to requests for comment.

North Carolina is one of the seven swing states that both parties are eyeing as the path to the presidency, but it is widely viewed as the easiest for Trump to win. The state has only voted for a Democrat for president twice in the past 50 years.

Democrats believe North Carolina has become increasingly competitive since Harris replaced President Joe Biden on the party ticket and she has gained ground on a polling lead Trump has held for much of the race.

Trump led Harris in the state 48%-46% in late July, according to a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll. In April, Trump led Biden by 10 percentage points in the state, according to the poll.

Musk has increasingly been deploying his wealth and influence to aid Trump’s bid to return to the White House. The billionaire entrepreneur endorsed Trump after the failed assassination attempt against the former president in July and last week hosted a conversation with the Republican nominee on the X social-media platform he owns.

Musk donated to America PAC in July but the amount will not be known until the group files its next quarterly report with the Federal Election Commission in October.

Harris spoke in Raleigh, North Carolina’s state capital, on Friday, in a campaign event focused on the economy. Trump is to speak in Asheboro, North Carolina, this Wednesday.

