Hamas, Islamic Jihad Claim Suicide Operation in Tel Aviv Sunday

(Bloomberg) -- The military wings of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad claimed what they said was a “suicide mission” in Tel Aviv late Sunday, warning that such operations will return in response to Israel’s war on Gaza.

“The brigades confirm that the suicide operations in the occupied territories will return to the forefront as long as the occupation continues with its massacres, displacement of civilians and its policy of assassination,” according to a statement posted on Telegram.

Israel Police Says Tel Aviv Blast on Sunday Was Terrorism Attack

