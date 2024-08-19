Mexican Judicial Workers Launch Strikes Against AMLO’s Reform Push

(Bloomberg) -- Mexican judiciary workers launched strikes in several states, including at some offices in Mexico City, on Monday to protest President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s proposed overhaul of the country’s judicial system, according to one of the country’s main associations of judges.

The strikes began just days after lawmakers from Lopez Obrador’s Morena party kicked off their push to approve the reforms, which would require the election of all Mexican judges by popular vote, in Congress. Opponents of the effort say it would undermine the judiciary and erode limits on the power of the ruling party.

They may soon escalate: Several groups representing judicial workers are voting Monday on whether to stage a nationwide strike that would begin on Aug. 21, according to JUFED, an association of judges that is among those organizing the effort. Strikes are already occurring in at least 16 states, local newspaper Reforma reported.

JUFED expressed solidarity with the striking workers in a statement, saying that the reform has “serious implications” for judicial careers, the judiciary’s independence and Mexican democracy.

The group called for the reform to be discussed “in a calm manner and through a frank and transparent dialogue.”

Videos posted to social media showed workers protesting on one of Mexico City’s main highways, and clashing with police who were trying to clear the road.

Lopez Obrador said during a Monday news conference that judiciary workers have the right to protest, and argued that the reforms will benefit them. President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, who is also a Morena member, said Monday afternoon that the reform proposal will not affect labor rights.

“The judiciary will now have more autonomy, when judges and justices are elected, because a judge will now be elected by the people, just as the president is elected,” Sheinbaum said during a news conference.

The strike doesn’t include all activities and urgent matters will continue to be performed with staff on duty in all courts, Reforma reported.

AMLO, as the president is known, is seeking congressional approval of the reforms before he leaves office at the end of September.

