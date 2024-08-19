Reuben Brothers Agree to Buy Stake in Media Studio EDGLRD

(Bloomberg) -- Reuben Brothers, known for bets on British real estate and football, is venturing into movies with an investment in a media studio led by American filmmaker Harmony Korine.

The firm run by wealthy siblings David and Simon Reuben is taking a strategic stake in Edgelord LLC, a digital IP-based studio known as EDGLRD, according to a statement seen by Bloomberg News. EDGLRD’s founding backer, Samizdat LLC, is also participating in the investment.

The funds will be used to help create a leading content generator focused on movies, video games, advertising, interactive content, social media, music, fashion, hospitality and sports.

Korine made his name as screenwriter on the 1995 coming-of-age film Kids and later directed the 1997 drama Gummo. EDGLRD has collaborated with artists and brands including Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Nike and Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS, as well as Hollywood directors and studios.

Reuben Brothers’ investment portfolio includes a swath of retail, office and residential properties, including high-end London real estate. It also holds aviation and shipping assets and owns the horseracing group Arena Racing Co., which operates 16 racecourses in the UK.

In 2021, David and Simon were part of a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund that acquired English Premier League football club Newcastle United FC.

