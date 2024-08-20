BT’s Shares Dive After Sky Signs Deal to Use a Rival’s Network

(Bloomberg) -- BT Group Plc’s stock slid more than 5% after major client Sky agreed to roll out broadband services on a network run by a fast-growing rival, dealing a major blow to one of the UK’s biggest telecommunications providers.

Sky, which offers streaming and broadcast content as part of Comcast Corp., will begin rolling out services on independent operator CityFibre’s network starting next year. The fiber provider plans to reach at least 8 million premises in coming years, from around 3.8 million homes currently.

Sky is one of the more prominent clients of BT’s Openreach network. But the telecom firm has in recent years faced fierce competition from so-called “alt nets” racing to build fiber networks and connect homes across the UK. Many of those smaller companies are mired in debt from expansion, and analysts have predicted an imminent wave of consolidation.

CityFibre is one of the biggest and more closely watched of those up-and-coming competitors. It’s unclear though how extensive the deal is, or which areas CityFibre will help Sky cover.

It’s “a very positive move forward for CityFibre regardless, as Sky hitherto was showing no inclination to deal with anyone beyond Openreach,” said Karen Egan, an analyst at Enders.

BT lost broadband and mobile customers last quarter as well as contracts from business customers, pushing sales lower as new Chief Executive Officer Allison Kirkby works to streamline the business.

“This partnership with Sky is a huge vote of confidence in our business and has cemented CityFibre’s position as the UK’s third digital infrastructure platform,” CityFibre CEO Greg Mesch wrote in a statement.

