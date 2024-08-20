‘Call Her Daddy’ Podcast Host Alex Cooper Signs $100 Million Deal With SiriusXM

(Bloomberg) -- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. signed a multiyear deal for Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast and network of shows that will give the satellite radio company the exclusive right to sell ads on the audio and video versions of her show, as well as bonus content and events.

The agreement is worth $100 million for more than three years, according to a person familiar with the arrangement. Cooper, one of the world’s leading podcasters, previously worked exclusively with Spotify Technology SA to distribute her program, which has racked up more than 4 million followers. It was the seventh-most-popular podcast in the US in the first quarter of this year, according to Edison Research. The SiriusXM arrangement also covers podcasts on Cooper’s Unwell Network, including programming from influencers Alix Earle and Madeline Argy.

“Alex’s fearless, unfiltered approach, where no topic is off the table, has created a passionate and dedicated fanbase that is unmatched in podcasting and perfectly aligns with the content that SiriusXM subscribers have come to love and expect from us,” Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s president, said in a statement.

A representative for Cooper declined to comment.

Sirius will begin introducing exclusive content in 2025. Shares of the company were up as much as 7.2% to $3.26 in New York.

In January, SiriusXM signed a three-year deal worth more than $100 million with SmartLess, a podcast hosted by actors Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes. This month, the company debuted a new subscription offering on Apple Podcasts that provides ad-free episodes for $5.99 a month. Call Her Daddy will be included in that bundle.

The deal will help “reinvigorate subscriber growth” at SiriusXM, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Geetha Ranganathan and Kevin Near wrote in a note following the announcement. Exclusive content is key for Sirius especially as its contract with Howard Stern expires in 2025, they said.

(Updates terms of contract in fourth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.