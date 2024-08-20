GM lays off 'small percentage' of Canadian workers amid software job cuts

General Motors says it is reducing a small percentage of workers from its Canadian software team as the layoff affects more than 1,000 salaried employees worldwide. A General Motors logo is shown April 24, 2024, in Detroit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Paul Sancya

General Motors says it is laying off some workers in Canada as part of a wider reduction in staff affecting more than 1,000 salaried employees worldwide.

The automaker says the layoff affects its software and services units, including a “small percentage” of employees in its Canadian Technical Center.

Jennifer Wright, executive director of communications at General Motors Canada, says more than 1,200 engineers will continue to work at the centre after the layoff.

GM wouldn’t specify the number of Canadian workers cut.

The company says it is prioritizing investments that will have the greatest impact.

In April 2023, the automaker said about 5,000 of its salaried workers took buyouts to leave the company as it worked to hit a US$2 billion cost-cutting target.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2024.