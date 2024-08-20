Kenya’s Top Court Says State Can Collect Disputed Taxes for Now

(Bloomberg) -- Kenyan tax authorities can keep collecting a raft of taxes introduced last year pending the hearing of a consolidated petition at the Supreme Court.

The East African nation’s top court issued a conservatory order suspending a ruling by an appeal court on July 31, it said Tuesday. Consolidated appeals will be heard virtually on Sept. 10 and 11, it said.

Kenya enacted a slew of taxes including higher excise duties on fees charged for money-transfer services, a 3% tax on digital assets, and a hike in the rate for the top salary-tax band to 35% from 30%.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.