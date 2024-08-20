Netflix Hits Record High as Changes Drive Subscriber Momentum

(Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. shares extended their rally for a sixth session to hit an all-time high as the company’s changes to its streaming platform rekindle subscriber and sales growth.

The shares of the Los Gatos, California-based company rose as much as 3.3% to $711.33 on Tuesday, surpassing their 2021 intraday high of $700.99. The stock had tumbled after cooling customer additions and heightened competition from rival streaming platforms raised investor concerns.

Netflix has since taken steps to revive subscriber additions by cracking down on password sharing, introducing a lower-priced subscriber plan with advertising and investing in successful franchises like the romantic drama series Bridgerton.

The company delivered a number of major hits last quarter, including a new season of Bridgerton, the surprise hit Baby Reindeer and the French movie Under Paris. In the current quarter, Netflix is releasing the much-anticipated new season of Emily in Paris.

These efforts have also helped the company ward off growing competition from streaming offerings from the likes of Walt Disney Co., Paramount Global and Apple Inc. In the second quarter, Netflix extended its lead over its rivals, adding 8.05 million customers.

Shares in the company have rallied 43% this year, adding about $90 billion to its market capitalization, according to Bloomberg data. The stock has also outperformed its peers and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index in 2024.

